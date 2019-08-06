DEPAUVILLE — The Carmen D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema series at the Depauville Free Library continues its 2019 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 with “The Public,” a briskly paced PG-13 movie from writer-director Emilio Estevez that puts the plight of the homeless and the challenges and ideals of a large urban public library in the spotlight.
The film is shown free at the library, 32333 County Route 179, Depauville.
Shot on location at the Cincinnati Public Library, the drama takes place during a winter cold snap. A group of homeless people who use the library for warmth and safety by day decide on one extra-freezing night, to peacefully, if illegally, occupy the building after hours. Temperatures are subzero, the shelters are full, and many homeless people have already died on the streets during an arctic blast.
The film depicts the public library as a still-vital link to intellect and community, working to balance the needs of patrons across a wide spectrum of socioeconomic levels, and deftly pulls apart common misconceptions of librarianship.
For more information about the film series, contact the library at deplib@ncls.org or call it at 315-686-3299.
