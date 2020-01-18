DEPAUVILLE — The Depauville Free Library and Indian River Lakes Conservancy are sponsoring a new series of four nature talks this winter.
At noon on the last Saturday of this month and the next three months, the library, 32333 County Route 179, will host a wide range of natural science discussions related to Northern New York.
Also, the library will provide a light lunch at the talks as part of its Stone Soup Saturdays. Chris Ebey, Jefferson Community College assistant professor of geology will present the first talk of the series next Saturday.
Her talk, “Froze Were the Days — History of Glaciers in the North Country,” will note how the north country was shaped by ice. At the start of the last ice age, 2.6 million years ago, a sheet of frozen water formed atop North America that kept expanding and thickening, crushing and carving out the land on a massive scale.
The 2-mile thick North American Laurentide ice sheet covered hundreds of thousands of square miles throughout the majority of Canada and northern United States. The maximum extent of glaciation was approximately 22,000 years ago and created much of the surface geology of southern Canada and the northern United States, leaving behind a glacially scoured landscape.
New York state’s rivers, lakes and valleys, soils sands and clays are all the leftover results of the massive weight and subsequent melting retreat of the huge ice sheet.
The bulk of Ms. Ebey’s publications have focused on applying mathematics and computer science to ichnology, the branch of paleontology concerned with the study of fossilized tracks, trails, burrows, borings, or other trace fossils supporting the existence of the organisms that produced them.
A faculty member at JCC since August 2013, Ms. Ebey received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and master’s degree in earth and environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a Ph.D in biology at the University of Southern Denmark.
The nature talk series continues on Feb. 29, when Laurie W. Rush, cultural resources manager at Fort Drum, focuses on the waterways and paths followed by the earliest people through our region.
“Moving Apart? Polarization and the search for Common Ground in America” is the title of the talk by Stephen Bird, associate professor of political science at Clarkson University, Potsdam, will give at the third talk on March 28.
On April 25, the talk “Livin’ on the Edge: Integrating Vegetation to Create a Living Shoreline Solution” will close out the series for the year. The Nature Conservancy’s senior field representative David Klein and Matthew J. Biondolillo, certified ecological restoration practitioner, project management professional and owner of Chaumont-based Rootz, LLC, will offer rock-free, nature-inspired, and sustainable approaches that minimize negative impacts to the watershed while safeguarding the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River from fluctuating water levels, flooding and erosion.
