Canton emerged as the only undefeated team atop the NAC Golf race while OFA bounced back from a loss to the Golden Bears in handing Massena its first loss of the season on Monday.
The Bears won a showdown with Potsdam 219-225 at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club and OFA shaded Massena 225-226 at the St. Lawrence State Park in a match where players on both teams struggled.
“It was a close match but the kids were disappointed with their play,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
Malone climbed to 3-1 downing Madrid-Waddington 229-263.
The Devils needed to overcome a medalist 37 by Colin Patterson, who shot a round of 32 on Friday, and did it was depth bunching all of their scores within five strokes. Michael Myers led the way at 42 followed by Ethan Bouchard 44, Nate Woods 46, Gabriel Clark 46, Andrew Doser 47 and Nick McRoberts 47. Patterson’s 37 was followed by: Ben Thompson 46, Kevin Perry 46, Louis LaRose 47, Cullen Taraska 48.
Canton 219, Potsdam 225: Sam Sieminski shot a a medalist round of 36 and John O’Neill 43, Ryan Jones 43, Cayden Cady 46, Eliza Creurer 51 rounded out the Canton scoring. Potsdam was led by Cooper Grant 37 followed by Tyler Berkman 41, Ian VanWagner 43, Christos Theodore 48 and Ezra Williams 56
Malone 229 - M-W 263: Malone climbed to 3-1 led by Sam Eells’ medalist round of 41 at the Partridge Run Country Club and a 43 from Dawson Miletich.
Drew Harmer and Kyle Murphy at 44 and 46 continued as the M-W leaders and Grant Hayes and Caleb Hayden continued to improve with match experiece.
