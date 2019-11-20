Buy Now

Disney On Ice will present “Celebrate Memories” for seven performances Dec. 12 to 15 at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena, 515 Montgomery St., Syracuse. Shows times are 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13, 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets start at $15 . All seats are reserved. Tickets are available on disneyonice.com, at the Solvay Bank box office at the Oncenter or by calling 315-435-2121. For group rates and information, call 866-248-8740. Above, a “Finding Dory” scene from the show. Feld Entertainment

