MALONE — A dispatcher from Franklin County Emergency Services at Bare Hill Road was recently recognized for his work from the dispatch center during a medical call in Fort Covington, and was presented with a lifesaver pin.
Emergency 911 dispatcher Chandler Shatraw was recognized for his efforts in walking a caller through CPR, helping the caller assist the patient before EMS arrived.
According to Sandi Nichols, a senior communications specialist, the medical call took place at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 28 in Fort Covington. Shatraw received a call from an individual whose brother had collapsed on the floor and was not conscious.
“Chandler performed an assessment to determine the patient’s breathing status, and determined that the patient was in cardiac arrest,” Nichols said. “After his assessment, he began providing the caller with instructions to perform chest compressions, high-quality chest compressions from CPR and it appears from what I was listening to on the recording that they maintained those compressions for approximately five minutes prior to the arrival of the EMS squad.”
The patient was later reported to be alive and conscious upon arrival at the hospital, according to Nichols.
“We do want to acknowledge Chandler’s efforts,” Nichols said. “For five minutes he gave them very good instructions, counted out loud with her as she did compressions.”
Franklin County Fire Coordinator Ricky Provost said the lifesaver pin is something a dispatcher can wear on his uniform.
“It’s a very small pin but it is a very huge award,” Nichols said. “It doesn’t happen often.”
According to Provost, Nichols received the same award, 10 to 12 years ago, for her work during a medical call in Tupper Lake.
Provost said during that call Nichols helped a grandchild successfully perform CPR on a grandparent.
“Those are some of the positive things that dispatchers do that they don’t always get recognized for,” Provost said.
