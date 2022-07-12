OGDENSBURG — A public beach in Ogdensburg will not be opening this year after the state Department of Health denied the city’s application.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced during Monday night’s City Council meeting that the application to reopen the beach on the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority property south of the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge was once again denied. The original beach closed in 1994 when the city opened the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool.
Mr. Jellie said the denial was due to the beach having a higher than normal reading for fecal matter.
“Our sampling throughout the eight-week period that we were required to do it was excellent the entire time,” Mr. Jellie said. “We had that flash storm in May and we were required to take samples immediately following that storm. A couple days post that storm is when our readings went up quite a bit, but it also fell rather fast.”
According to Mr. Jellie, the Department of Health is asking the city to identify the cause of such surges.
“We’re going to be figuring out getting to the bottom of that,” Mr. Jellie said. “But I don’t see, given the circumstances, that we’ll be able to open the beach this year.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy questioned if it is possible to get an update on what the city has spent on the beach so far.
“All the materials that have been purchased for the beach, all the safety equipment, etc., is that material going to be used for the pool?” Mrs. Kennedy asked. “Is it just going to be sitting? Is there a way we can do a sale of surplus items that we don’t need, so we’re not sitting on them and taking up storage space?”
Mr. Jellie said the city did not buy that much equipment and the items that were purchased would not be useful for other areas of the city.
“It is not my recommendation that we abandon this effort,” Mr. Jellie said. “It’s going to be my recommendation, I believe, that we take a look at what the Department of Health is asking for and we continue to run that down. I don’t think it’s a bad endeavor, I think it’s just an endeavor that has a lot that needs to be done.”
The city paid $3,000 to lease the property from the OBPA in 2021, and according to a report from Mr. Jellie in September, the city spent a total of $18,000 to clean it up and prepare it for an opening last summer that didn’t happen. At the time, Mr. Jellie said that it didn’t open due to readings that were high for E. coli, most likely from geese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.