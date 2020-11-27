Don’t put leftovers from Thanksgiving in compost

Dear Aggie,
After my holiday food preparation and meals, I always have leftover food scraps. Can these materials be added to my compost pile?
A: Yes, many of those “leftover” materials can be composted. But there are also items that you should avoid adding to your compost bin. Any uncooked vegetables and fruits can be added. Examples would be potato peels, squash rinds and salad remnants. Do not add cooked vegetables and fruit, or any meat, breads, pasta, desserts, etc. These often have been prepared with oils, sugars, and seasonings. If added to compost they will create odors and draw animals. This is the main reason composting gets a bad reputation. A compost pile is not a garbage dump — so don’t scrape those dinner plates into the compost.
Holiday cooking and baking will yield dozens of eggshells that can be added to your compost. If you are concerned about odors, rinse them off before they go into the bin. You can also give them a whirr in a food processor so they break down quicker.
Holiday company (although maybe not this year) generates mounds of coffee grounds and tea bags. Both are great additions to compost. The coffee filters, tea bag strings and tabs can also be added. They will break down without a problem.
Composting should be kept simple. Even year-round, there are only four items that should be added:
1. Uncooked fruit and vegetable scraps
2. Eggshells
3. Coffee grounds and tea bags
4. Yard waste (grass clippings, weeds, sticks, leaves)
If you stick with these four items you will have pest-free and odor-free compost success!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.