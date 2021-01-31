WATERTOWN — Donald and Patricia Stacy, 15423 County Route 62, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Feb. 19.
Mr. Stacy, son of Thelma and Charles Stacy, and Patricia Russell, daughter of Betty and James Tidwell, were married on Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown, with the Rev. James K. Morrison officiating.
Honor attendants were Polly (Tidwell) Harberer, sister of the bride; and Harold Watson, uncle of the groom.
Mrs. Stacy graduated from Watertown High school. She enjoys reading and walks.
Mr. Stacy attended Watertown High School. He enjoys collecting old cars and walks.
The couple has a daughter, Barbara England, Watertown; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A daughter, Donna M. Stacy, died Dec. 23, 2015.
