Donald Mitchell

Bangor – With heavy hearts the family of Donald J. Mitchell, Jr., 63, announce his passing Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Malone on April 18, 1956 the son of the late Donald & Lois (Goodrich) Mitchell, Sr. On August 16, 1975 Donald united into marriage with Susan Crawford at St. Mary’s Church, Fort Covington. For many years Donald worked at the Malone Country Club later retiring from Salmon River School as a custodian.
Donald was a handyman who could fix anything. He loved camping, cooking, canning, a good cold Coors Light beer, and a good conversation with his family and friends.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Susan; his children Angela Mitchell and her companion Jeremy Bombard of Burke, Julie Snyder and her companion Travis Dufrane of Brushton, and Carrie (Michael) LaMarche of Brushton, and his companion Shawn Noreault of Brushton. He is also survived by a grandson Nicolas from which he adored.
His siblings Darwin Mitchell and his companion Mary LaVare of S. Bombay, Cherie (Terry) Parker of Cooks Corners also survive him.
A time of visitation will be held Wednesday (Aug. 14th) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Flint Funeral Home. Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will commence in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Bombay.
Memorial contributions in Donald’s honor may be made to the Bangor Vol. Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.