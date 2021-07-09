Donna (Joranger) Himmel died on January 31, 2021. The pandemic prevented a get together at that time to honor Donna’s life.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 17th, 2021 from 1pm to 5 pm. at The Barn at Locust Hill, 5 Stockport Rd., Ghent NY.
Please join her husband Steven and their family as they share memories and stories of Donna. A brief program will start at 2 pm and those wishing to share stories of Donna are encouraged to participate.
A luncheon will be served.
