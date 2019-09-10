MOIRA - Donna Jean Kerry Trimm died peacefully in her sleep on September 8,2019 while being cared for by herf amily, Hospice of The North Country and surrounded by her 3 beautiful cats.
She is survived by two sons, Dale (Penny) Trimm , Hemlock NY, Timothy (Susan) Trimm, Moira,NY. three grandchildren, Taylor Trimm, Rochester, NY, Kristyn Trimm (Evan Tavernia), Bangor, NY and Danielle Trimm, Delray Beach, Florida. Two nieces, Kerry DeMunn, JoAnn Kienzle and one nephew Tom Kienzle. There was also a special place in her heart for Bryan Fefee who helped her during the day and made it possible for her to stay in her home.
She was married to Fletcher Trimm in 1956. The marriage ended in divorce in 1970. She graduated from Brushton-Moira Central in 1958. She put herself through College graduating in 1973 from Canton ATC with an associated degree in Accounting and Computer Science and from Clarkson University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.
Donna worked most of her life at the Crossroads Restaurant as a waitress. She became Assistant Manager from 1980-1982. In 1982 she was hired as the Business Manager/Treasure of Brushton-Moira Central School and retired in April of 2002. She loved spending time with her cats spoiling them rotten, doing crossword and Suduko puzzles as well as reading and keeping up on current events.
She was predeceased by her parents, Christabelle (Spaulding) and Harry Kerry, her sister Nancy Kienzle, her brother-in-law Tom Kienzle, her niece Janna Kienzle, and “Miss Cally”.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the Family. Arrangements are through Flint Funeral Home in Moira, NY.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Moira Fire Dept, St. Regis Falls Cat Palace or to the Alice Ballard Hospice Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
