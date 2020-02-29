MASSENA - Douglas A. Dumas, 91, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away early Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at The Alice Center in Malone.
Among his survivors are his wife, Alma, a resident of the Farrar Home in Malone and two daughters, Brenda Marti and Debra Byington; and 3 grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life and funeral mass will be celebrated in June in Massena at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.