The team sponsored by Dow Electric earned the top seed for the Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division playoffs, which were held earlier this month at the Tri-Town Community Center in Brasher Falls.
Coached by Nate Cole and Zack St. Hilaire, team members included; Damien Ashley, Jayden Ashley, Aiden Barnes, CJ Cox, Wyitt Cox, Charlie Dow, Connor Foster, Mason Frary, Merrick Frary, Dylan King, Keagan McGaheran and Kylie Sweet.
