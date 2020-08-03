BRASHER FALLS - The matchups are set for the High School Division playoffs after Dow Electric surged past Alpine Seed and Villnave Construction outlasted Twin Pines Quick Stop in the final regular season games for the Northern New York Box Lacrosse League on Monday at the Tri-Town Community Center.
Dow Electric and Villnave Construction finished tied atop the standings with similar 5-1 records but Dow won the tie-breaker to gain the top seed for the post-season, which gets underway on Wednesday and wraps up with consolation and championship games on Thursday. The opening round matchups on Wednesday pit Dow Electric against Twin Pines starting at 6:45 p.m. and Villnave Construction against Alpine Seed at 8 p.m.
The Elementary Division game played Monday saw Town Line Market outscore Massena Savings and Loan 21-20.
The WB Goodnow Agency sponsors the nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards presented at the end of each game.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Dow Electric 16, Alpine Seed 12: CJ Cox netted a pair of goals as Player of the Game in the winning effort for Dow, which pulled away down the stretch. Jayden Ashley anchored the offense with four goals and an assist. Mason Frary (2 assists) and Dylan King chipped in a goal each.
For Alpine Seed, Player of the Game Chase Cameron tallied three goals and two assists. Drew Smutz also struck for three goals while Michael Saber (1 assist) and Jarrett St. Hilaire contributed two goals apiece.
Villnave Construction 10, Twin Pines Quick Stop 9: Ethan LaRock generated three goals, including the game-winner off an assist from Cash Feeley with 1:30 left in regulation, and two assists in being named Player of the Game for Villnave Construction. Feeley, who usually tends goal for both High School Division games, finished with three goals playing out of the crease. Collin Sirles notched a pair of goals while Dan Mahoney and Ryan Letham both produced a goal and two assists.
Alex Worden, who spent the other five games this summer playing out for Twin Pines Quick Stop, brought out his goaltending gear on Monday and was named Player of the Game in the losing cause. He wound up making 38 saves and logging an assist through the course of the two High School Division games. Noah Adams led the Twin Pines offense with three goals. Nick Morrell produced a goal and three assists. Carl Moore scored twice and Xavier Shattuck chipped in a singleton.
Rounding out the goaltending efforts Wednesday night, Feeley finished with 13 saves, five goals and an assist. Ashton Adams turned aside 14 shots working the crease in the second game while Michael Moore blocked six shots tending goal in the first contest.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Town Line Market 21, Massena Savings and Loan 20: Olin Smith scored his sixth goal with six seconds left to lift Town Line Market to the win. Player of the Game Kain LaFave had two goals and an assist. Alphonse Domino added four goals followed by Brayden Ashley with three. Channing Fedonick and Easton Smith finished with two goals each and Colin Love recorded a solo tally.
For Massena Savings and Loan, Vincent Pontius scored a goal and played solid defense in being named Player of the Game. Xavier Clookey (1 assist) and Ali Smith each struck for a pair of goals followed by AJ Saber with two and Brantley Warner with one.
Both teams stand at 2-2-2 entering their final regular season matchup on Wednesday.
-------
WEDNESDAY GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division Playoffs - Dow Electric vs. Twin Pines 6:45 p.m., Villnave Construction vs. Alpine Seed 8 p.m.
-------
THURSDAY GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division Playoffs - Consolation 6:45 p.m., Championship 8 p.m.
-------
FINAL STANDINGS
Dow Electric 5-1, Villnave Construction 5-1, Alpine Seed 1-5, Twin Pines Quick Stop 1-5.
