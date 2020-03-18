POTSDAM - For the third straight year a Clarkson University men’s hockey player was named the ECAC’s Best Defensive Forward as Josh Dunne was selected for the highly-regarded award this season.
A sophomore center, Dunne was also named a conference Third-Team All-Star earlier in the week. The O’Fallon, Missouri native was solid at both ends of the ice.
The 6-4, 210-pound forward was the Green and Gold’s third-leading scorer, recording 13 (8-5) of his 27 points (13-14) in ECAC play. Five of his team-high eight power-play goals came against conference foes. He also scored a shorthanded marker in the 3-1 win over Yale on January 31. An assistant captain, Dunne was first among Golden Knight forwards in blocked shots (37), and tied for second on the team in plus-minus rating (+9). He was voted ECAC Player of the Month for October.
Dunne led the Knights at the faceoff circle, winning 51.4% (307-290) of his draws and recorded 37 blocked shots.
Centering Clarkson’s top line, Dunne helped to lead the Green and Gold to their third consecutive 20-win campaign, and a second-place 16-5-1 ECAC mark. The Knights finished with a 23-8-3 overall record and were ninth in the final NCAA pairwise rankings.
Clarkson’s Nico Sturm won the conference’s Best Defensive Forward Award as both a sophomore (2018) and junior (2019). Buddy Wallace ‘98 and Nick Dodge ‘08 have also won the award for Clarkson.
Dunne was one of five Clarkson men’s hockey players who helped to lead the Golden Knights to their best regular season in over 20 years to be named 2020 ECAC Hockey All-Stars.
Graduate transfer Frank Marotte was gained First-Team Honors. Junior defenseman Connor McCarthy was named a Second-Team All-Star, while graduate student Devin Brosseau, senior Haralds Egle and Dunne were selected Third-Team All-League.
These five standouts helped Clarkson post a second-place 16-5-1 league mark, its most ECAC Hockey victories since winning 18 in 1998-99. The Knights, who did not have the opportunity as the No. 2 seed in the league playoffs to see any postseason action, finished with a 23-8-3 overall record and the ninth spot in the NCAA Pairwise.
Marotte started all 22 ECAC games and played the second most minutes (1,287:13) in conference action. Consistently good throughout the season, Marotte posted the second best save percentage (.940) and goals against average (1.63) in ECAC action en route to a 16-5-1 league record. Marotte shut out conference foes Union (2-0 on Jan. 14 with 19 saves), St. Lawrence (2-0 on Feb. 8 with 21 saves) and Dartmouth (4-0 on Feb. 22 with 27 saves). The Longueuil, Quebec native was named ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week three times (10/14, 11/25, 2/17) and was selected conference Goaltender of the Month for October.
Starting all 34 games overall, and playing all but 44 minutes in the Clarkson crease, the eighth most minutes (2019:49) in the country, Marotte rated among the top goaltenders in the nation. The graduate transfer posts a .938 save percentage (4th), a 1.78 goals against average (4th), a .721 winning percentage (6th) on an 23-8-3 record and was tied for eighth in shutouts (4). He posted 12 games with 30-or-more saves, including a season-high 38 stops in 3-2 victory at 15th-ranked Quinnipiac in Hamden, CT on February 14. Marotte, who starred at Robert Morris the previous three years posted a 73-52-11 career record.
McCarthy made a big impact offensively from the blueline as the leading goal scorer in the ECAC among defensemen. The LaSalle, Quebec native scored eight of his nine goals against league competition and finished with 14 conference points. McCarthy tied for second in the nation for power-play tallies by blueliners with six. Nine of his 13 career goals came on the power play. McCarthy tallied 20 points through 34 games overall after recording 15 (4-11) through 40 games combined through his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Egle was Clarkson’s leading scorer both in ECAC play and overall. A right wing, he tallied 21 points in 20 conference games on nine goals and 12 assists. Egle recorded 32 points overall with 14 goals and 18 assists in 32 games. He scored six times on the power play and connected for the game-winning goal in league victories over St. Lawrence (3-1 on Dec. 7), Union (2-0 on Jan. 4) and Dartmouth (4-0, Feb. 22). The Liepaja, Latvia native amassed 105 points (44-61) through 135 career games. Egle was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for December.
Clarkson’s Captain, Brosseau tallied 17 points in 20 ECAC games on four goals and 13 assists. A left wing, Brosseau recorded a team-high 1.04 points per game overall. The St. Lambert, Quebec native scored eight goals and a team-leading 21 assists for 29 points through 28 games. Brosseau compiled 112 career points (40-72) through 144 games. Brosseau has been named a Top Five Finalist for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award.
