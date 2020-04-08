The Easter Bunny handed out candy at the intersection of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Robert Finn, who played the Easter Bunny, said his mid-week holiday celebration was “all about spreading positive energy.”
Latest News
- High school sports: Second delay to the start of spring sports season has many concerned
- More hospital services to be offered without going into the hospital in Lewis County
- One Lewis County resident with COVID-19 has recovered
- Jefferson County SPCA receives $50,000 grant; plans upgrades, expansions
- Oswego Hospital has first inpatient case of COVID-19
- 16 felony weapons charges lodged against Clay man in Lewis County
- Watertown City Council expects ‘difficult’ budget caused by coronavirus
- Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids, PGCBL still in wait-and-see situation
Most Popular
-
St. Lawrence County Sheriff issues travel restrictions
-
St. Lawrence County has fastest COVID-19 growth in state
-
COVID-19 patients being treated at Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
-
Jefferson County confirms eight new COVID-19 cases Sunday; county total at 34
-
Woman killed, fiancé injured in Franklin County fire
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE .
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- FOR LEASE: State certified pit. Sand and gravel. 10 million
- The Malone Telegram is seeking: MOTOR ROUTE DRIVERS Must have
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.