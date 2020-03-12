ALBANY — ECAC Hockey announced today it has canceled the remainder of its 2020 men’s championship.
Games at Quinnipiac and RPI scheduled for March 13-15 shall not be played, along with the semifinals and championship game scheduled for March 20 and 21 in Lake Placid.
This decision has been made in accordance with recommendations from public health and medical professionals in regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
“The No. 1 priority of ECAC Hockey and its member institutions has always been and shall continue to be the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans”, said ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell. “We are deeply disappointed our programs will not have the opportunity to compete for a league championship; however, ceasing championship competition is in the best interest of everyone”.
Individuals who have already purchased tickets to the championship weekend in Lake Placid will be refunded in full, and should contact the ORDA box office.
ECAC Hockey teams that advance to the NCAA tournament will have the ability to compete in accordance with their institutional policies.
Clarkson, the No.2 seed in the tournament, and defending ECAC Hockey Tournament Champion, was set to make its third straight appearance in Lake Placid. The Golden Knights, who finished with a 16-5-1 league mark, own a 23-8-3 overall record. Clarkson, which is ninth in the current NCAA Pairwise rankings, will now await word on the upcoming 16-team NCAA Tournament, which is schedule to begin on March 27 with regional play.
