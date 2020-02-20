CARTHAGE — As has been the tradition for decades, the Village Ecumenical Ministries will offer Lenten luncheons with a prayer service and light meal starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. As part of the 40-day preparation for Easter, the weekly noon services are held Wednesdays at Carthage Mennonite Church, 20295 County Route 45, with a different church hosting the event at that location, followed by a light meal. Regardless of religious affiliation, all are welcome to the service and fellowship.
Wayne Arnold will be the Ash Wednesday speaker with the Deer River Congregational and Long Falls Baptist churches providing the luncheon. The remainder of the schedule is: March 4, Pastor Tony Ponterio, Natural Bridge Seventh-day Adventist Church; March 11, Father Donald A. Richardson, St. James Catholic Church; March 18, Pastor Jamie McBride, Church of the Nazarene; March 25, Pastor Eric Svereika, First Baptist Church of Carthage;
April 1, Pastor Lori Hickey, United Methodist Church; April 8, David Haldeman, Carthage Mennonite Church.
