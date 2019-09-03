Edna R Dustin Caron left our world for God’s warm embrace on August 18, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington after a brief illness. Edna was born in Westville, NY to Bentley and Fannie LaBrake Dustin with 3 predeceased sisters, Flora Dustin, Helen Wood, and Marion Grant and 6 predeceased brothers, Hermon, Kenneth, Roy, Ranson, Francis and Donald Dustin. Edna married Joseph Roland Caron on September 8, 1947 until Roland’s death on Nov. 10, 1994. Edna is survived presently by her two sons and a daughter, Larry Caron and his wife Karen from Spokane, WA, Garry Caron from Massena, NY, and daughter Deborah Caron Emond and her husband Rene, Cornwall, Ont, Canada. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Scott and Allyson Page, Erica Thompson including Andrew, Christopher, and Stephanie Caron, 9 great grandchildren, Kiera and Kaiden Jones, Camden Downs, Boston, Gavin, Kadence, Quinn, Rowan, and Ava Caron , 1 great great grandchild Briella Jones. Among Edna’s many career positions included the Bombay Slipper Factory in Malone NY, Shines Inn, Massena, NY, retiring from the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel in San Antonio, TX, as Executive Secretary. Among her many interests and pursuits was her retirement home located at Allens Fall Flow Parishville, NY where she attended to feeding her many wild animals and birds she loved to watch. Edna was an avid bowler, artist, loved music, dancing, bingo, card playing and was an active member of the Massena and Ft Covington Senior Citizens clubs in her late life. Edna was a very warm, friendly, and generous mother and friend during her long life and will not be ever forgotten by those she’s left behind.. Grave side service will be held early October at Calvary Cemetery Massena. Donaldson’s Funeral Home Massena NY.
Edna R Dustin Caron
