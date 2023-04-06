Edward James Gokey, age 65, of Malone, NY passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home under the care of his loving wife and Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM until the start of the service. A burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Lake Titus. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Edward was born July 31, 1957 in Malone, NY to the late Edward J. Gokey and Rhoda Mae Martin. Ed graduated high school from Franklin Academy in June 1976. After high school Ed joined the United States Air Force from July 1976 until September 1980. He worked as a Correctional Officers at Franklin Academy for 20 years, retiring with 31 years of service in April 2014. On March 15, 1980 he married Lora Lie Marie Harwood at the Brick Church in Chasm Falls, NY. He enjoyed hunting, tinkering, and loved helping other people.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Gokey of Malone, NY; his brothers, Wayne Gokey and his wife Kim of Malone, NY, Michael Gokey and his wife Janet of Malone, NY, and Marty Gokey and his wife Mary of Skerry, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Gokey was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Rhoda Gokey.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Ed’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made at fraryfuneralhome.com.
