MALONE — Malone (and possibly other north country municipalities) has a dog problem.
“People don’t want to license their dogs,” said animal control officer Shirley Morton, who runs the North Country Animal Shelter. “It’s gotten out of control. Right now it’s the village of Malone, but I am sure it is everywhere.”
Apparently, more than half of the dogs in the village of Malone aren’t licensed, which is required by law for several reasons, including ensuring the owners’ furry friends are up to date on their vaccinations. Morton, who is conducting a census of canines in the community, estimated at least 589 dogs are not licensed, though she said her count is not done yet. She is in the process of mailing letters to residents she suspects have unlicensed dogs, notifying them they are breaking the law and outlining what steps can be taken should they not comply, including a court summons that could result in fines.
But that’s not all. Morton, who has been the center of controversy more than once when it comes to her animal control practices, said she’s been bullied since starting the enumeration process, resulting in her delegating the dog census to another, less recognizable individual.
“And here I thought things were getting better,” she said.
New York state and local laws require that all dogs four months old and older are vaccinated for rabies and licensed in their town of residence. The town clerk licenses dogs in Malone, and a current rabies certificate (and proof of spaying or neutering, if applicable) must be provided at the time.
While the issue is currently in the village of Malone, village officials voted unanimously late last year to take responsibility for general dog control away from the village code officer and police. Village police also no longer shelters dogs in its kennel, which received a number of citations from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets following routine inspections. That department also cited the village because police were returning dogs to their owners directly without checking to see if the animals were up to date on their licenses and vaccinations, which is required under state law.
The town of Malone now handles dog-related incidents through its contract with Morton, who also has contracts with Burke, Chateaugay and Constable.
Per Morton’s contract, she began an enumeration in Malone about a year ago.
“There is usually a partial enumeration done each year,” said Town Supervisor Andrea Stewart, “and I think this year there was a more concerted effort because of the suspicion that there are a lot of people neglecting to license. I think it is a concern for every municipality.”
In fact, officials in Duane, Burke and Chateaugay have attempted enumerations and discovered quickly that owners were quick-tempered when it came to questions about their dogs. An attempt to crack down on unlicensed dogs in Burke drew dozens of angry residents to a Town Board meeting where they blasted town officials for the effort.
Morton said she’s been bullied in person and through social media since initiating the door-to-door dog census. One individual, she said, wrote that he or she hoped her home burned down with her in it.
“Because I have to enforce it, I am the bad guy,” Morton said. “People say I steal dogs and sell them. If someone’s dog comes up missing, they say I stole it.”
Morton is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her dog-control efforts. She’s been sued, and angry dog owners have banded together in attempts to get her removed from her duties.
They say she is heavy-handed and abusive, while Morton says she’s doing her best to deal with owners who neglect and mistreat their pets.
“I could see where this was going,” she said of her recent attempts to determine whether there were unlicensed dogs in Malone. “I was uncomfortable going door to door because I don’t know who is going to be on the other side of the door.”
Morton said the individual she hired did an excellent job, sometimes relying on leashes and dog dishes spotted outside, as well as an abundance of dog feces on the property to determine whether a dog lives at a residence. Not everyone answers the door or is even home at the time the enumerator calls, but it easy to determine when you can hear a barking dog or see the animal through the window.
“She went to every house,” Morton said. “It’s not perfect, but she did a darn good job.”
Morton further ran ads in local publications explaining the enumeration process, which was also posted on the town’s Facebook page and website.
Morton relies on the town clerk to determine whether a residence determined to have a dog possesses a license for the animal. She said that within a few streets at the start of the process, she found 30 to 40 unlicensed dogs alone. Over time, that figure rose to 200, then 300 and 400 and now is at 589 of the close to 1,000 dogs she said are in the village.
“We are not done counting yet,” Morton said.
But they are mailing out individual letters to residents suspected of owning unlicensed dogs.
“They will be given an additional length of time to take care of that, and then will most likely receive a court appearance ticket, and there could be additional fines and state license fees,” Stewart said. “I would like to think most pet owners are responsible and realize the importance of seeing that their dogs are vaccinated and licensed in accordance of the law.”
Morton said she’s been doing this 47 years and loves animals more than people.
She wonders if some people figured they no longer had to license their dogs when they read that the village of Malone would no longer be involved in dog-enforcement issues.
“Some people apparently thought this meant there were no more dog laws in the village,” Morton said. “But it is a state law, and it is one that protects people and animals. If you love them, protect them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.