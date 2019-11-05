Eleanor Doyle

Eleanor E. Doyle, formerly of Potsdam, NY., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Center, in Massena, NY.
Born in Malone, NY., she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Frances Callahan Doyle.
After attending business school, Eleanor lived her entire adult life in Potsdam, NY. She had a long and enjoyable career with both the St. Lawrence County Medical Lab and then Clarkson College. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner at St. Mary’s Church, in Potsdam.
Eleanor enjoyed staying active in her community and church, spending time with family and friends, traveling to Canada, reading and knitting. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend and Catholic throughout her lifetime. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and dozens of loving friends. Over the course of her lifetime, she had a very close relationship with all of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with and keeping up with her entire family.
Eleanor was predeceased by her nine siblings: Frances Toof of South Colton, NY; Mildred Doyle of Syracuse, NY; Mary Wears of Madrid, NY; Anne Carville of Massena, NY; James Doyle in infancy; Paul, Jack and Richard Doyle all of Massena, NY; and William Doyle of Watertown, NY.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Massena Rehab and Nursing Center for their loving care over the past seventeen months.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service and burial will be held on a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in the old St. Joseph’s Cemetery, on Fort Covington Street, in Malone, NY.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Church, 17 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, NY. 13676.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.