Eleanor E. Doyle: A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, in Potsdam, NY., with the Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating. Burial will be in the old St. Joseph’s Cemetery, on Fort Covington Street, in Malone, NY. Eleanor passed away on October 31, 2019. Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
