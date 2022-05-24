A small, subtle change in the way Lewis County libraries do business may come with a broader message about where we are as a society.
For generations, library patrons knew the drill: Keep a book longer than you had it checked it for and you would be assessed a fine.
The fine amounts usually represented a pittance; pennies, dimes or more recently dollars were collected for materials returned after their due date.
But the punitive measures sometimes had an undesired result. Patrons, knowing they faced a fine, took to just keeping the overdue materials and stopped visiting the library, either out of embarrassment or an unwillingness or inability to pay the fine. Some libraries also cut off patron’s privileges if the materials were not returned or fines left unpaid.
As reported in the May 18 issue of the Watertown Daily Times and elsewhere, the San Francisco Public Library experimented with a six-week period in which people could return anything they borrowed and kept too long without paying fines and could have their privileges restored. As a result, about 700,000 books and other items were returned and membership was restored for 5,000 people.
Librarians in Lewis County have taken notice of the trend, opting to eliminate late fees. Prior to the fine abolishment in Lewis County, 823 library card holders in the county were blocked from using services, 125 of whom were children or teens, according to North Country Library System statistics.
What librarians have found is that, left to their own devices, people generally want to do the right thing. Sharon G. Stewart, director of the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library in Turin, said that the elimination of late fees has led to a small increase in patronage, with some people coming into the library from neighboring counties where fees remain in place.
“I think we really are getting more people who were scared because they had late books and stuff, so I think it’s a good thing,” Ms. Stewart told the Times.
Being scared to visit the library does not bode well for a society. In addition, librarians told the Times that libraries never realized much revenue from the fines and it actually cost money to have staff use time to turn people away, or to see materials simply never returned.
Lewis County is not alone in this realization. Throughout the North Country Library System’s 53 libraries in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, just 15 are still charging for books or other materials returned late.
“Eliminating fines makes it easier for everyone to use the library, and that’s what we want to see — more people using these amazing community resources,” said North Country Library System Executive Director Paulette Roes.
By removing a small punitive measure, libraries’ doors can again be open to all and society benefits by the wealth of information available being spread further throughout the community.
