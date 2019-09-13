Elizabeth L. LaFave, 84, of Malone died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Alice Center with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She lost her battle with Parkinson’s but not without a fight.
Born on Dec. 29, 1934 in Malone, NY, she was the daughter of Napoleon and Ruby (King) Supernault.
She was married to Frederick “Ted” LaFave on Feb. 23, 1963 in Notre Dame Church by Rev. Loren Gardner. He predeceased her on Aug. 17, 1991.
Mrs. LaFave lived her life in Malone and attended Malone schools. She was employed by Tru-Stitch for 25 years. She also worked with her husband in his vacuum and sewing machine business. She was a communicant of Notre Dame Church and a member of the Ladies of the Moose.
Mrs. LaFave enjoyed gardening and loved to shop. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived life through all of their accomplishments. She was happiest just to be called “Nana” and was honored to be the wife of a marine.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee Campbell and her husband, Tommy Campbell; grandchildren, Elan, Dylan and Dustin Conger, Traleana and Amanda Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Landon, Holdyn, Ella, Carter, Charlee and Ryland.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; brother, Benjamin Supernault; step-daughters, Janie Lijewski and Jill Devine.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery.
In her memory, take an hour or two and visit a friend, neighbor or loved one in the nursing home.
Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.