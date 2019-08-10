Elizabeth LaVance

On Dec. 20, 2018 Elizabeth “Betty” Fleury LaVance, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Blanche (LaRue) Fleury passed away at the age of 86, at Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Walla Walla, WA.
Betty was born on March 9, 1932 on her family’s dairy farm in North Bangor. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1949, then Plattsburg State University in 1953. Betty taught school in Schenectady, NY. In July of 1955 she married Cecil LaVance. In 1958, they moved to Scottsdale AZ. Later Betty moved to Flagstaff AZ then Walla Walla WA to be close to her daughter. Betty had a cheerful personality and generous spirit and always made people around her feel loved and cared for.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Chris) Pinney, Thomas (Claudia) LaVance; Cecil LaVance, their father; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister, Beatrice Lamica of Malone and sister-in-law, Theresa Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Leon “Tuffy” Fleury; and sister, Margaret McManus.
A funeral Mass was held in Walla Walla in January. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. this Monday, Aug. 12 at St. Augustine’s Cemetery in North Bangor.
