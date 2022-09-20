Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Daly, 88 years young, of Cairo, passed away suddenly the night of Friday, September 16th, 2022. She was born in Kilcorney, County Cork, Ireland, daughter of the late Cornelius and Julia O’Callahan Buckley. She came to the United States in 1960. After her marriage in 1961, she and her late husband Timothy Daly settled in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. In 1990 both Betty and Timothy retired in Cairo to start the Daly’s Irish Lakes Motel. Betty was involved heavily in the Irish Community and a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians East Durham, New York Chapter, a member of the Greenville Irish American Club, and the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Knock Council 6439. Her hobbies included keeping up with the news near and far, and talking to family and friends.
Betty is predeceased by her husband Timothy Daly, son Daniel Daly and niece Pauline Oriordan
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Julia Stock and Bridget Daly; her son in law Harri Stock; three grandchildren, Irene, Dr. Timothy, & Maximilian Stock; her sister Julia Mary (Paddy Joe); brothers Connie and Johnny; and her many nieces & nephews Julia, Connie, Patrick, Sharon, Rosarie, Declan, Kieran, Dominic, JJ, Niall and Fiona.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 22nd from 2 until 8 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Knock Shrine, 2052 State Route 145, East Durham, followed by burial in Winston Cemetery, East Durham. Condolence page is available at ajcunninghamfh.com.
