A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth “Betty” Miles was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Looby officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer.
Music was provided by Jack LaCroix and Monique Dwyer.
The pallbearers were Don Bilow, Joe Perry, Bill Fitzgerald, Rod Littler, JoJo Young and Justin LaManna.
The pall was placed by her daughters, Donna Owens, Laurie LaManna and Karen Littler.
The crucifix was placed by her daughters, Donna Owens, Laurie LaManna and Karen Littler.
The readings were done by her son-in-law, Michael Owens, her grandson, Ryan Owens and her daughter, Karen Littler.
The gifts were presented by her daughters, Donna Owens and Laurie LaManna and roses by her granddaughters, Tammy Young and Amy Owens.
The family remarks were given by her son-in-law, Jason LaManna.
Burial was held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chateaugay.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
