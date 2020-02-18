Massena Basketball held its House League playoff tournament February 10-12 in the boys/girls mixed 4/5/6 Grade Division. The final two teams were The Elks Club Blue vs. Carrothers and Clough Red. Both teams went 2-0 to reach the finals where the Elks Club posted a hard-fought 34-36 win. Coached by Mark Englert, team members for Carrothers and Clough included; Carson Englert, Camden Murtagh , Luke Bogart, Patrick Labarge , Kensleigh Legrow, Cullen Smith, Lucas Oney, Jeremiah Welsh, Afton Fleck, Evan Allen, Landon Derouchie and Nathan Forbes. Coached by Eric Brabant, the players on this season’s championship team from the Elks Club included; Gabriella Brabant, Beck Mellon, Shea Marashian, Jacob Donahue, Noah Miller, Savannah Maxfield , Henley Thomas, Kole Topa and Hayden Green. Sumbitted Photo/CO