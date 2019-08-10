Ellen C. Hoy, 87, formerly of Brainardsville died May 10, 2019 at The Alice Center, Malone.
Born on Aug. 20, 1931 in Taylor, TX, she was the daughter of Ira and Carolyn (Bean) Simmons. She was raised on the family farm in Hare, TX where she assisted with ranching duties on horseback.
Ellen graduated college with an LPN degree in College Station, TX. She met Malcolm Hoy and was married to him in Taylor, TX in 1949. After their son, Douglas was born in 1953 in Pittsburgh, PA, they moved to Oakmont, PA from Texas. Malcolm’s father, Ralph Hoy had found work for Malcolm at ALCOA in New Kensington, PA where they finally settled. Another son, Steven was born in 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Ellen loved to participate in church choirs and was choir director of Bethel Methodist Church in Lower Burrell, PA. Malcolm retired from ALCOA in 1985 and Malcolm, Ellen and Doug relocated to the family homestead to be near Ralph Hoy in Brainardsville, NY at the site of Hoy’s Mill. Ellen became choir director and church organist of the Brainardsville United Methodist Church for several years.
While in Pennsylvania, Ellen was very active as an advocate for the Pennsylvania Association for Retarded Citizens. She petitioned for public law to benefit individuals with intellectual challenges.
Ellen is survived by sons, Douglas Hoy of Malone and Steven Hoy and his wife, Elizabeth of Huntingdon, PA; two sisters-in-law, Janet Sterling of Vernon, CT and Joanne O’Rourk and her husband, James of Santa Barbara, CA; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Malcolm on Dec. 12, 2017.
There are no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Brainardsville United Methodist Church.
Burial will take place at the Brainardsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.