Ernest J. Foster Jr. (Buzzy) of Climax, NY passed away on February 20, 2021 at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ernest (Buzzy) was born in Coxsackie NY on December 10, 1942 and is the son of the late Ernest Foster Sr. and Carmela (Mildred) Lombardi.
Ernest (Buzzy) is survived by his children Brian Foster and Tanya Korona (Foster). Ernest is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Widel and two granddaughters Tabitha Watkins and Alyssa Moran.
Ernest was a Veteran of the US Army who served in the Vietnam War as a Specialist E5 from 1967-1968. Where he earned a National Defense Service Medal along with three Bronze service stars.
Ernest worked as an Iron worker for Spancrete until he was hurt on the job. He later became a caretaker for Riverside Cemetery until which time he retired to take care of his wife Donna (Wildey) Foster who predeceased him in 2002.
Ernest was a well- liked man whose love was stock car races. He leaves behind a legacy that many will always remember. He was a pillar of strength to us all and he will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the Bethel AME Church 123 Mansion St. Coxsackie, NY 12051.
At this time services for Ernest are private for the family. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
