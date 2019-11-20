Russell— Esther Marie Stromer, 84, of West Road, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after being stricken at home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Pastor John Frary officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m.
Esther was born February 5, 1935 in Canton, NY, a daughter of the late Louis & Alice (Burnham) Dennee. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School at the age of 16 and was named Salutatorian .
She was married to the late Al Stromer in 1975. The couple was married 37 years. Previously, she was married to Leo Bristol for nearly twenty-five years and had eight children.
Esther started her career as a teller at St. Lawrence National Bank in Canton. She worked next as an insurance agent in Malone, NY before becoming a teller and then manager for Citizen’s National Bank. She retired while working as an executive assistant for Community Bank.
Surviving are five sons: Carl Alfred Bristol of Canton, Rodney “Rocky” Bristol of Russell, Jeffrey (Melinda Miller) Bristol of Potsdam, Sid (Tina) Bristol of Russell and Leo Bristol of Russell; two daughters: Carolyn (Tom) Mouthrop of Canton and Vera “Jeannie” Bristol-Randall of Xenia, OH; three step-children: William Stromer, Erica Stromer and Chris Stromer; nineteen grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Verna (Paul) Howard of Malone, and Barbara Peterson of Rome, NY.; one brother Doug Dennee. She is also survived by her faithful and loving companion “Rollo,” an Egyptian Canaan.
In addition to her husband Al, Esther is predeceased by a son, Michael Leo Bristol, two brothers, Howard Dennee and infant Billy Dennee; and a sister, Margaret Crump;
Esther was a member of the Eastern Stars, Hermon and an associate member of the AMVETS through her late husband, Al. She also enjoyed time with family, traveling, and bowling.
Memorial donations may be made in Esther’s name to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.