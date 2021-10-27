SOUTH EGREMONT, MA – Evelyn M. Stalker, beloved family and community member, passed away on October 23, 2021 at the age of 78.
Evelyn was born on February 25, 1943 in Hudson, NY, the daughter of John and Mary (Novak) Unson.
Evelyn was self-employed her entire life as a housekeeper and a babysitter. She was admired and loved by all. Her kindness and softness extended beyond her family as she was seen as a motherly figure by many. She was supportive and caring and made sure everyone felt important.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Mary Delmolino of Torrington, CT, her son Pete Stalker and his wife Debbie of Hillsdale, NY, and her brother John Unson and his wife Betty. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Pete III, George, Erica, Amber, and Christopher; her great-grandchildren, Elana, Aaliyah, Jocelyn, Mason, Anthony, Hannah, and Joseph Jr.; and her great-great grandchildren Chase and Sawyer. She also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Norman Peter Stalker, her son, George R. Stalker Sr., her siblings Carolyn Defile and Elsie Cotte, and her granddaughter, Amanda Parsons.
SERVICES – The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA. There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00am at North Hillsdale Cemetery in Hillsdale, NY. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
