Everett Haggerty League ends season

LOWVILLE — The Lewis Lanes Everett Haggerty Senior/Friday Lassies League, recently held its bowling banquet. This league is a five person coed league.
May 5 was the final standings awards with the league having a split season Cedars Golf Course winning the first half and Spices Entertainment winning the second half. A roll off gave Cedars, the win as Dennis Gyore, Paul Denise, Jeff Neville, Doug O’Connor and Mike Rhubart combined for 3,421 pins over Spices Entertainment 3,356 pins. The final standings were Spices Entertainment — Keith Seeley, Mike Durant, Andrew Durant, William Washington and Matt Gardener — with 91.5 wins.
High average man was Derek Crouse with a 234 average high average and for the women, Mandy Evans with a 188.
Individual series with handicap man was Paul Danez, 835. High individual woman series with handicap was Gina Buckingham with a 836. Most improved woman was Ruth Lehman with a 16% increase. Most improved man was Key Sealy increasing his average 16 pins.
Women’s top 10 averages are Mandy Evans, 188; Megan Stockmen, 176; Rhonda Brown, 176; Carla Bishop, 176; Gina Buckingham, 175; Carrie Pierce, 168; Gloria Shawn; 168; Sue Pervines, 162; Michelle Taylor, 157 and Terry Clark, 156.
Top 10 men were Derek Crouse, 234; Keith Seeley, 227; Michael Durant Jr., 219; Josh Seeley, 208; Andy Christman, 208; Elijah Moser, 206; Andrew Durant, 204; Dave Martin, 204; Matt Gardner, 203; and Jeff Neville, 201.
The organizational meeting for the 2023/2024 season will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the bowling alley, 7828 Route 26.
