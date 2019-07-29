Experts lead workshops on preventing ash borer

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive beetle likely to kill almost all the native ash in the region.
The Monitoring and Managing Ash program of the Ecological Research Institute developed in close collaboration with leading U.S. Forest Service scientists, includes projects that land managers and citizen scientists can participate in to enable detection and reporting of lingering ash for propagation. Moreover, it provides constructive actions to take at each stage of the ash borer invasion.
The St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Invasive Species Management is partnering with the research institute to offer four single-session training workshops Aug. 2-6 at locations throughout the north country. The workshops are free and open to the public.
The workshops will be presented by Jonathan Rosenthal, Director of the Ecological Research Institute, and Dr. Radka Wildova, its senior scientist.
Attendees can earn continuing education credits through the State Nursery and Landscape Association; International Society of Arboriculture; Society of American Forestersand Cornell Cooperative Extension.
For registration or additional information, email Outreach@MonitoringAsh.org or call 845-419-5229.
Workshops
All workshops are 1-4:30 p.m.
Aug. 2
Lecture at Department of Environmental Conservation office, 7327 State Route 812, Lowville, followed by hands-on training at the Pratt Northam Foundation Maple Ridge property, Lowville. In collaboration with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Aug. 3
Lecture at River of Life Fellowship Church, 9871 Number Three Road, Copenhagen, followed by hands-on training at Joseph Blake Wildlife Sanctuary, 31827 Middle Road, Watertown. In collaboration with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.
Aug. 5
Lecture at Sandy Island Beach State Park community room, 23 W. Shore Drive, Pulaski, followed by hands-on training at Rainbow Shores Nature Conservancy Sanctuary, 269 Ouderkirk Road, Pulaski. In collaboration with The Nature Conservancy.
Aug. 6
Lecture and hands-on training at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 121 Second St. Oriskany. In collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County.
