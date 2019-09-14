Extension offers ag marketing workshop

WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will offer a workshop on strategies and techniques for evaluating both new and existing markets for agriculture products. A Taste NY presentation will also be given to learn more about opportunities and logistics for selling through the Thousand Islands Region Taste NY Store.
There are two opportunities to attend this class: from noon to 2:30 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, at 203 N. Hamilton St.
This workshop is free to attend. Register online by following one of these links:
noon session: wdt.me/noonsession
6 p.m. session: wdt.me/6session
