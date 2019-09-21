WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will offer a workshop for anyone interested in learning best practices for conscious gardening with a focus on climate change from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County offices, 203 N. Hamilton St.
Topics will include encouraging pollinators, using native plants and natural design, soil health and water conservation.
Admission is $5, or free for veterans and military families. People with all levels of gardening experience are encouraged to attend. Register online at wdt.me/newnormal.
For more information, please contact Sue Gwise at 315-788-8450; email sjg42@cornell.edu.
