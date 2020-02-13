CANTON – The Franklin Academy boys and Canton Central girls successfully defended their Section 10 Indoor Track championships on Wednesday at St. Lawrence University’s Newell Fieldhouse.
The FA boys ran away from the rest of the field in posting 116.5 points despite scoring just two first-place finishes while the Lady Golden Bears placed first in a total of five events in generating 122 points.
The top two finishers in each event qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championship Meet slated for Saturday, March 7, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Athletic Complex on Staten Island. While the Huskies and Canton captured team honors, a total of seven boys squads will be represented at the state meet while five schools will be fielding competitors in the girls division.
BOYS MEET
The boys meet saw Canton finish second with 81 points followed by Massena with 69, Indian River with 60, Potsdam with 53.5 and Norwood-Norfolk with 46.
Massena posted three first-place efforts in finishing third overall. Jonathan French led the 60 hurdles in 9.14 seconds and placed second in the shot put. Shakoronhioke:we Jacobs paced the 600 in 1:30.53 and Christian McSurdy finished second in the 1,000. McSurdy and Jacobs also combined with Wyatt Monroe and John Richards to capture the 1,600 relay in 3:45.75.
For Potsdam, Skye Crocker followed up a hard-fought second-place finish to FA’s Dylan Perry in the 1,600 by pacing the 1,000 in 2:50.31. Austin Washburn also qualified for the state meet with an upstart second-place showing in the high jump.
Matt Frost was the lone N-N competitor in the boys meet to advance to the state meet with a second-place run in the 300.
For Salmon River, which placed ninth with 24 points, Cayde Lazore placed third in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Other individual sectional champions crowned on Wednesday included Indian River’s Troy Stephen, who captured high jump (5-10), long jump (21-7) and triple jump (44-2) honors, making him the easy choice for Field MVP, Jahiem Plunkett of Indian River in the 300 (38.34), Canton’s Nicholas Lysander in the 3,200 (10-16.35) and OFA’s Luc LaFlair in the shot put (46-10.5).
The Canton 3,200 relay and FA 800 relay teams also won sectional crowns while FA stalwart Dylan Perry was named Most Valuable Runner.
GIRLS MEET
In the girls meet, Potsdam placed second with 108 points followed by Norwood-Norfolk with 78 while Massena ran sixth with 41.5.
Potsdam got off to a solid start when the quartet of Katherine Betrus, Jocelyn Shatraw, Julianna Shatraw and Isabella Shatraw combined to capture the 3,200 relay in 10:18.98. Individually for the Lady Sandstoners, Betrus placed second in the 600 and Isabella Shatraw finished second in the 3,000 while Sophia Janoyan was second in both the 60-meter dash and long jump and Louisa Moosbrugger finished second in the high jump.
In placing third overall, N-N produced the highest number of individual champions in the girls meet led by Maddie Dinneen, who sped to wins in the 1,500 and 300 with respective times of 4:42.73 and 44.7 seconds. Also crowned sectional champions for the Lady Flyers were Sharon Colbert in the 600 with a time of 1:46.63, Rachel Hewey in the 1,000 with a time of 3:25 and Alaina Elliott in the shot put at 30-7.5.
The highlight of the meet for Massena came in the 1,600 relay where the team of Anna Harvey, Mya McSurdy, Violet Reyes and Callie Dow led the way with a time of 4:28.81. Reyes also placed second in the 60 hurdles and the Lady Red Raiders also finished second in the 800 relay to Canton.
The other individual champions crowned Wednesday night included; Canton Sydney Lorenc in the 60 hurdles (10.48) and high jump (4-10), Indian River’s Tiffany Plunkett in the 60-dash (8.19), Arianna Whittaker of Canton in the 3,000 (11:02.43) and teammate Hailee Blair in the long jump (15-9.5) and Gouverneur’s Halie Simmons, who was named the Field MVP, in the triple jump (30-9).
Eighth-grader Makenna Manson was the top finisher for Salmon River with a third-place effort in the 60-dash. She also ran sixth in the 300.
WINTER TRACK
Section 10 Championship
At St. Lawrence University
BOYS MEET
Team totals: 1. Franklin Academy, 116½; 2. Canton, 81; 3. Massena 69; 4. Indian River, 60; 5. Potsdam, 53½; 6. Norwood-Norfolk, 46; 7. Gouverneur, 43; 8. Ogdensburg, 41; 9. Salmon River, 24; 10. Tupper Lake, 7.
-------
EVENT RESULTS
3200 Relay: 1. Canton (Murphy, Taylor, Shannon, Lyndaker), 8:36.29; 2. Franklin Academy, 8:41.98; 3. Massena, 9:00.74; 4. Norwood-Norfolk, 9:02.68; 5. Potsdam, 10:03.37; 6. Ogdensburg, 10:04.60; 7. Gouverneur, 10:20.20.
60: 1. Caleb Farr (G), 7.36; 2. Plunkett (IR), 7.42; 3. Ryan (C), 7.63; 4. Frost (NN), 7.64; 5. Stone (M), 7.66; 6. Mnoroe (M), 7.71; 7. Swinyer (C), 7.78; 8. Marsell (IR), 7.92.
60 Hurdles: 1. Jonathan French (M), 9.14; 2. J. Hall (FA), 9.38; 3. Childs (FA), 10.04; 4. Langdon (FA), 10.36; 5. Goolden (O), 10.58; 6. Pfotenhhuer (C), 10.69; 7. Jacob (C), 11.12; 8. Anderson (P), 11.60.
1600: 1. Dylan Perry (FA), 4:48.64; 2. Crocker (P), 4:48.95; 3. Lazore (SR), 4:51.48; 4. McClain (FA), 4:55.94; 5. Siebels (G), 5:02.95; 6. Simons (NN), 5:08.24; 7. Denny (FA), 5:13.33; 8. Ashley (C), 5:25.61.
600: 1. Shakoronhioke:we Jacobs (M), 1:30.53; 2. Shannon (C), 1:31.06; 3. Scovil (NN), 1:32.63; 4. C. Hall (FA), 1:34.86; 5. Cote (TL), 1:35.42; 6. Royal (FA), 1:35.91; 7. Richards (M), 1:36.04; 8. Bregg (C), 1:36.45.
300: 1. Jahiem Plunkett (IR), 38.34; 2. Frost (NN), 38.53; 3. J. Hall (FA), 39.52; 4. Thompson (SR), 39.72; 5. Taylor (C), 40.43; 6. Burnard (IR), 40.67; 7. Holmes (G), 40.74; 8. Monroe (M), 41.19.
1000: 1. Skye Crocker (P), 2:50.31; 2. McSurdy (M), 2:50.84; 3. Haas (NN), 2:54.37; 4. Denny (FA), 2:57.52; 5. Fiacco (NN), 2:58.45; 6. McClain (FA), 3:00.84; 7. Simons (NN), 3:03.48; 8. Sprague (FA), 3:04.44.
800 Relay: 1. Franklin Academy (LaGrave, C. Hall, Lessor, Johnston), 1:40.49; 2. Indian River, 1:40.89; 3. Canton, 1:44.17; 4. Potsdam, 1:44.95; 5. Ogdensburg, 1:46.33; 6. Massena, 1:47.06; 7. Gouverneur, 1:50.65; 8. Norwood-Norfolk, 1:57.20.
3200: 1. Nicholas Lyndaker (C), 10:16.35; 2. Perry (FA), 10:31.38; 3. Lazore (SR), 11:11.95; 4. Royal (FA), 11:32.96; 5. Harvey (M), 11:52.91; 6. Mitchell (SR), 12:06.69; 7. Robistow (FA), 12:10.14; 8. Jadlos (P), 12:21.17.
1600 Relay: 1. Massena (McSurdy, Monroe, Richards, Jacobs), 3:45.75; 2. Canton, 3:49.94; 3. Franklin Academy, 3:54.18; 4. Potsdam, 4:00.59; 5. Ogdensburg, 4:01.31; 6. Gouverneur, 4:37.27.
High Jump: 1. Troy Stephen (IR), 5-10; 2. Washburn (P), 5-6; 3. Reed (NN), 5-2; 4. (TIE) LaGrave (FA), Plague (P), 5-2; 6. Pfotenhhuer (C), 5-0; 7. Bullwinkel (P), 4-9.
Long Jump: 1. Troy Stephen (IR), 21-7; 2. Farr (G), 21-½; 3. Ryan (C), 18-3¼; 4. Robertson (C), 18-¾; 5. LaBella (O), 17-9¾; 6. Lessor (FA), 17-1½; 7. Leduc (SR), 16-6½; 8. Snell (FA), 16-2¼.
Triple Jump: 1. Troy Stephen (IR), 44-2; 2. LaBella (O), 39-6½; 3. Farr (G), 37-8; 4. Anderson (P), 36-9½; 5. Langdon (FA), 35-5½; 6. Johnston (FA), 35-4½; 7. Dumas (FA), 34-8½; 8. Alguire (G), 33-10.
Shot Put: 1. Luc LaFlair (O), 46-10½; 2. French (M), 42-8¼; 3. Ryan (C), 38-4¼; 4. Fenlong (G), 35-9½; 5. Jones (O), 35-5¾; 6. Savage (TL), 33-3½; 7. Thompson (SR), 33-1; 8. Miller (FA), 32-10¾.
-------
GIRLS MEET
Team totals: 1. Canton, 122; 2. Potsdam, 108; 3. Norwood-Norfolk, 78; 4. Gouverneur, 59; 5. Franklin Academy, 54½; 6. Massena, 41½; 7. Tupper Lake, 30; 8. Indian River, 23; 9. Salmon River, 18; 10. Ogdensburg, 11.
-------
EVENT RESULTS
3200 Relay: 1. Potsdam (I. Shatraw, Ju. Shatraw, Betrus, Jo. Shatraw), 10:18.98; 2. Gouverneur, 10:30.60; 3. Canton, 10:42.71; 4. Franklin Academy, 11:11.91; 5. Salmon River, 11:28.10; 6. Indian River, 11:46.55; 7. Massena, 12:10.62; 8. Tupper Lake, 12:36.00.
60: 1. Plunkett (IR), 8.19; 2. Janoyan (P), 8.43; 3. Manson (SR), 8.60; 4. Blair (C), 8.63; 5. Hoyce (P), 8.64; 6. McSurdy (M), 8.65; 7. Craig (C), 8.76; 8. Santiago-Yebra (P), 8.93.
60 Hurdles: 1. Sydney Lorenc (C), 10.48; 2. Reyes (M), 10.53; 3. Garland (FA), 10.78; 4. Kwasniak (TL), 10.91; 5. Williams-Bergen (C), 11.26; 6. Pritchard (FA), 11.39; 8. Huntley (P), 11.60.
1500: 1. Madelyn Dinneen (NN), 4:42.73; 2. Whittaker (C), 5:07.12; 3. I. Shatraw (P), 5:15.15; 4. Hewey (NN), 5:24.91; 5. Ju. Shatraw (P), 5:25.19; 6. Oakes (SR), 5:28.68; 7. Ri. Griffith (G), 5:41.04; 8. Beaulieu (O), 5:41.58.
600: 1. Sharon Colbert (NN), 1:46.63; 2. Betrus (P), 1:48.26; 3. Ra. Griffith (G), 1:48.72; 4. Poirier (FA), 1:49.15; 5. Kwasniak (TL), 1:52.65; 6. Butterfield (C), 1:55.39; 7. Plague (P), 1:58.47; 8. Bannon (FA), 1:58.75.
300: 1. Madelyn Dinneen (NN), 44.70; 2. Hayden (G), 45.78; 3. Burns (C), 45.96; 4. Harvey (M), 46.65; 5. Joyce (P), 46.93; 6. Manson (SR), 47.26; 7. Mitchell (TL), 47.47; 8. Richardson (O), 47.58.
1000: 1. Rachel Hewey (NN), 3:25.76; 2. McDonough (C), 3:29.11; 3. Beaulieu (O), 3:34.17; 4. Nichols (FA), 3:38.30; 5. Poirier (FA), 3:38.74; 6. Dow (M), 3:38.91; 7. Plague (P), 3:38.97; 8. Ra. Griffith (G), 3:39.01.
800 Relay: 1. Canton (Blair, Burns, Williams-Bergen, Lorenc), 1:55.28; 2. Massena, 1:56.80; 3. Indian River, 2:00.45; 4. Franklin Academy, 2:03.08; 5. Potsdam, 2:03.35; 6. Gouverneur, 2:04.61; 7. Ogdensburg, 2:15.66; 8. Tupper Lake, 2:19.67.
3000: 1. Arianna Whittaker (C), 11:02.43; 2. I. Shatraw (P), 11:13.34; 3. Colbert (NN), 11:20.02; 4. Jo. Shatraw (P), 11:26.41; 5. Ri. Griffith (G), 12:23.21; 6. McDonough (C), 13:00.62; 7. Wells (SR), 13:11.61; 8. Perez (FA), 13:41.00.
1600 Relay: 1. Massena (Harvey, McSurdy, Reyes, Dow), 4:28.81; 2. Tupper Lake, 4:32.39; 3. Norwood-Norfolk, 4:36.84; 4. Potsdam, 4:39.29; 5. Canton, 4:57.53; 6. Franklin Academy, 5:01.02; 7. Gouverneur, 5:09.53.
High Jump: 1. Sydney Lorenc (C), 4-10; 2. Moosbrugger (P), 4-10; 3. Simmons (G), 4-10; 4. Garland (FA), 4-4; 5. Jo. Shatraw (P), 4-4; 6. (TIE) Paige (M), Spicer (FA), 4-2; 8. Kelly (O), 4-2.
Long Jump: 1. Hailee Blair (C), 15-9½; 2. Janoyan (P), 15-7¼; 3. Garland (FA), 15-2¾; 4. Craig (C), 15-2; 5. Simmons (G), 15-1½; 6. Santiago-Yebra (P), 13-8½; 7. Hesseltine (FA), 13-4¼8. Tyo (TL), 13-3¼.
Triple Jump: 1. Halie Simmons (G), 30-9; 2. Burns (C), 30-8½; 3. Moosbrugger (P), 30-7¼; 4. Butterfield (C), 30-¼; 5. Janoyan (P), 29-10½; 6. Dickinson (NN), 28-3½; 7. Stone (NN), 27-5; 8. Hines (C), 27-5.
Shot Put: 1. Alaina Elliott (NN), 30-7½; 2. Cuttaia (TL), 29-9½; 3. King (NN), 27-11½; 4. Simmons (G), 27-2¼; 5. Cook (IR), 26-8¾; 6. Blanchard (P), 26-5¾; 7. LeRoy (FA), 25-10; 8. Larrabee (C), 25-9.
