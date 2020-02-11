MALONE - Massena used a second-half surge to overcome a pair of double-digit deficits and battle the host Franklin Academy Huskies to a 57-57 draw at the end of regulation in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at the Eileen M. Kilcullen Sports Facility at Franklin Academy High School on Saturday.
The Huskies outscored the Red Raiders 8-7 during the four-minute overtime session to record a dramatic 65-64 victory and improve to 11-2 in league play (13-5 overall). The loss drops the Raiders to 6-7 in the division, and 8-11 on the season.
FA led 20-13 after the opening quarter, then built a 36-25 lead at the half. The Raiders chipped away at the Huskies’ lead during the third quarter and trailed by just two points, 46-44 entering the final eight minutes of regulation. Massena took a 53-51 leaa with 4:43 left in the fourth and were in front 57-55 when FA senior Payton Poirier connected on a bucket with three seconds remaining to send the game in to overtime.
Poirier scored all eight of FA’s points during the extra period and saved the best for last, as he received on outlet pass from Aiden Decillis and delivered the game-winning points on a three-point basket from the right wing with 14 seconds left in OT. The Raiders had three chances to retake the lead during the final ticks of the clock, but time ran out on Massena’s upset bid.
The same two teams will square off for the Section 10 Class A title at SUNY Potsdam on Feb. 24.
Poirier (3 steals) paced the Huskies with a game-high 29 points, including five of the team’s nine triples, and scored FA’s final 11 points of the Central Division contest.
Decillis, who had a team-high seven assists, added another three treys to the FA cause and followed with a 17-point outing, while Patrick Poupore finished with six points in the victory. Jake VanSteenburg handed out a six assists and contributed four points, as Daimen Poirier scored three points. Alejandro Sosa chipped in with two points and six timely rebounds, as Alex Preve netted two points, while Nicholas Oddey and Gavin Barse completed the output with a free throw each. Although he didn’t find his way into the scoring column, senior Keith Shafer pulled down five caroms against the much taller Massena squad.
Ethan Firnstein led the Red Raiders’ charge with 20 points in the paint, while Christopher McGregor worked his way to an 18-point outing. Adam Peets finished with 13 points, including three of Massena’s five 3-pointers, as Zach LaBarge scored six. Luke Greco chipped in with three points, as Ethan Barney and Ryan Herrick had two points each.
OTHER SATURDAY GAMES
In other boys basketball games on Saturday, Norwood-Norfolk defeated visiting Brushton-Moira 70-51 and Tupper Lake topped visiting St. Regis Falls 53-41 in East Division games, while in a nonleague contest, Ausable Valley beat Lisbon 72-54.
N-N 70, BMC 51: Luke Allen scored 19 points to lead a balanced offense in Norwood-Norfolk’s East Division victory. Nick Burke added 18 points for the Flyers (13-6, 7-5), as Ryan LaShomb scored 12 and Cole Perretta had 11.
Logan Bassett led all scorers with 22 points for Brushton-Moira (11-6, 7-5). Justin Kennedy scored 15, as Wayne Palmer III finished with six and Ajay Martin scored four. Eli Russell and Parker Bassett completed the BMC offense with two points apiece.
MONDAY GAMES
NAC boys basketball matchups on Monday saw St. Lawrence Central outlast Central rival Gouverneur 62-57, Brushton-Moira deny Colton-Pierrepont 51-49 for an East Division win and Hammond outscore West rival Hammond 77-72 while Beekmantown gained a 67-61 nonleague decision over FA.
SLC 62, Gouverneur 57: At Gouverneur, Ansen Weegar paced the winning offense with 17 points and Cash Feeley struck for another 13.
Caiden Storie netted a game-high 18 points in the losing cause followed by Garrett Leclair with 14 and Carter Simmons with 13.
The Larries are scheduled to travel to Malone to face FA on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
BMC 51, C-P 49: At Colton, after leading 27-20 at the break, the Brushton-Moira Panthers survived a second-half surge by the host Colts to hold on for the two-point win.
Logan Bassett paced BMC (12-6, 8-5) with 15 points, while James Durant and Ajay Martin scored 10 points each. Wayne Palmer III finished with nine points, as Justin Kennedy and Eli Russell completed the output with four and three points, respectively.
Aiden Knight led all scorers with 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Harlee Besio followed with a 13-point outing. Tim Farns fashioned seven points, while Noah Rousell scored six, Billy LaPierre three, as Michael Schwartfigure contributed a free throw.
Brushton-Moira is right back in action at 7:15 p.m. today, hosting Tupper Lake, while Colton-Pierrepont entertains divisional rival Parishville-Hopkinton today in a 7:15 p.m. opening tip.
