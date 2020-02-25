POTSDAM - Franklin Academy kept Massena Central from finishing what it started in the Section 10 Class A boys basketball championship game Monday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gynmasium.
“Both teams had their game plans coming in and Massena did an excellent job of executing theirs in the first half. In the second half, we were much more involved. Instead of letting Massena dictate the tempo, we turns things up and played at the tempo we wanted,” said coach Tim Lamay after the Huskies rallied to down the Raiders 55-48 for their third straight sectional title.
Along with advancing to the NYSPHSAA tournament, FA (15-6) became the first qualifier for the Section 10 Overall Tournament and will compete in the semifinals next Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam. The Huskies are also now slated to travel to Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Wednesday, March 11, to take on the Section 3 Class A champion in the opening round of the state tournament.
In the win over Massena, FA fell behind early and trailed by as many as 14 points early in the second quarter before gradually working their way into the lead late in the fourth quarter. Daimen Poireir struck for a game-high 17 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:18 remaining followed by a free throw 13 seconds later that made it 49-46 and would hold up as the game-winning basket. Payton Poirier added 10 points followed by Pat Poupore with six and Keegan Monette with five. Aiden Decillis and Alejandro Sosa both finished with four. Alex Preve, Keith Shafer and Gavin Barse all hit solo three’s as the Huskies buried a combined seven triples in the win.
For Massena (9-12), Ryan Herrick tossed through 12 points followed by Ethan Barney with 10. Chris McGregor and Ethan Firnstein each tallied nine, Zach LaBarge six and Adam Peets two.
“I thought we played a great first half. We had our game plan coming in and it was working pretty well. We’d only gave up 18 points and we did a lot of nice things on offense,” noted Massena coach Brandon Downs. “Malone brought more pressure in the second half and we tightened up a little bit.”
“We had a great game plan, we just didn’t execute it for the whole 32 minutes,” he added.
The Red Raiders scored the first five points on a three-pointer by Barney and inside field goal by Firnstein and stretched their lead to 10-2 midway through the opening quarter when LaBarge connected from outside the three-point arc. FA had its best burst of offensive of the first when Daimen Poirier drained his first three of the night and Sosa followed with his first basket 20 seconds later to cut the deficit to 10-7 but Massena regrouped to scored the final seven points of the quarter in building a 17-7 lead to start the second where back-to-back baskets by Herrick put the Red Raiders ahead 21-7 with 5:23 left in the half. After a timeout by Lamay, the Huskies closed the quarter with an 11-5 run that cut the deficit to 26-18 at the break.
Raising the intensity at both ends of the court, FA put together a 16-10 run in the third that cut the gap to 36-34 for the start of the fourth where Massena opened with a 7-3 run and went ahead 43-35 with 5:43 remaining when Peets converted on a baseline layup.
The rest of the quarter belonged to the Huskies, who pulled even for the first time after the opening tip when Payton Poirier converted on a lay-up with 3:12 remaining to make it 45-45. Massena retook the lead on its next possession on a free throw by McGregor before Daimen Poirier spotted up in the right corner and found only the bottom of the net with his three-point shot that gave FA its first lead at 48-46 with 2:18 remaining. The Huskies then closed with a decisive 6-2 run.
“We’ve struggled to score at different times in just about all of our games this year and that problem showed its head again tonight,” said Downs.
