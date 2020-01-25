The Franklin Academy boys hockey team scored three goals in the second period, then tacked on two more in the third to secure a 5-2 win over St. Lawrence Central in the second game of the FA Hockey Tournament held at the Malone Civic Center on Friday. The game was also a Northern Athletic Conference Division II contest.
The Huskies, who failed to hold onto a one-goal lead after two periods against Northeastern Clinton in the tourney opener on Wednesday, managed to not only take another 3-2 lead after two periods of play, but increased that in the third and improved to 3-4-1 in league play and 4-8-2 overall. The loss drops the Larries to 3-7 in the NAC, and 4-10 overall.
St. Lawrence Central is right back on the Malone Civic Center ice at 11:30 a.m. today, taking on Northeastern Clinton in the final game of the three-team, round-robin tournament. The event was cut down to three teams when IHC was forced to cancel its trip to Malone.
After skating to a scoreless draw in the opening period, the Larries struck for the game’s first goal at 5:34 of the second when Evan Smith put the puck past FA goalie Jeremiah Scharf. Mason Frary and Noah Adams were credited with assists on the goal.
That one-goal lead lasted just over a minute, as the Huskies tied the score at 1-1 when Ryan Reville had the puck carom into the SLC net on a shot off the stick of Mitchell Miletich at 6:56.
Aadam Fakir converted a pass from Seth Lockwood just over a minute later to put the Huskies in front, then Trent King scored an unassisted goal at 9:39 to increase the FA lead to 3-1.
St. Lawrence Central’s Tyler Svarczkopf was credited with the Larries’ second tally of the contest at 10:22, with Connor Foster and Jarrett St. Hilaire assisting on the final marker of the second period.
The Huskies didn’t fold and continued to press forward, striking for a pair of insurance goals in the third. Fakir connected for his second of the game at 5:27 of the third period, with King and Nolan Wood logging assists. King capped off the FA victory with an empty-net goal with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
“This was a big win, a league win, and it was our first one in a while,” said Franklin Academy coach Kevin St. Hilaire. “We got off to a bit of a slow start, but we came on strong and finally put one away.
“The boys played well and Jerry (goalie Scharf) came up with some big stops and made some really key saves to keep us in front,” added the FA coach.
Scharf backstopped the win with 23 saves, while St. Lawrence coach Mickey Locke used a pair of goalies during the setback. Jonah Burnett had 12 saves during his starting stint, while Torran Robertson made 13 stops during his time between the pipes.
Salmon River 3, Thousand Islands 1: In the other NAC Division II game on Friday, the Salmon River Shamrocks (5-7, 3-5)scored three times in the second period for the win over the host Islanders on Friday.
Cobie Cree got the SRC squad on the board late in the second period, then Stone Chubb connected on the eventual game-winner at 12:17. Alex Oakes capped off the late-period outburst with a power play goal at 14:16 of the stanza.
Tim Cook Jr. logged a pair of assists during the victory, as he and Luke Miller combined to set up the Chubb tally. Jared Showen and Kade Cook collaborated on the Cree goal at 10:14 of the second period.
Ryan Oakes Jr. backstopped the Salmon River victory, stopping 20 of the 21 shots the Islanders sent at the net. The lone goal came off the stick of Owen Johnson, with Chris Wetterhan and Jakob Lynch assisting.
Clayton Hall made 29 saves in goal for the Islanders (4-9, 2-6).
In the only other boys hockey game on Friday, Massena defeated Albany Academy 5-2.
Girls Hockey
In the final game of the Section 7 regular season, Beekmantown defeated Sara/Placid 1-0, while in a nonconference contest, Clinton beat Alex Bay/Thousand Islands 5-2.
The top-seeded Beekmantown Eagles will host the fourth-seeded Franklin Academy lady Huskies at Scott’s Memorial Rink in Chazy for Section 7 semifinal-round playoff game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The other Section 7 semifinal will have third seed Sara/Placid traveling to second seed Plattsburgh, which is also scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
NAC BOYS HOCKEY
Malone 5, St. Lawrence 2
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 – 2
Malone 0 3 2 – 5
Second Period: 1. SLC, E. Smith (Frary, N. Adams), 5:34; 2. Mal, Reville (M. Miletich), 6:56; 3. Mal, Fakir (S. Lockwood), 7:22; 4. Mal, King, 9:39; 5. SLC, Svarczkopf (Foster, St. Hilaire), 10:22.
Third Period: 6. Mal, Fakir (Wood, King), 5:27; 7. Mal, King, en, 14:40.
Goalies: Burnett (S), 12 saves; Robertson (S), 13 saves; Scharf (M), 23 saves.
Records: St. Lawrence (4-10, 3-7 NAC), Franklin Academy (4-8-2, 3-4-1 NAC).
Salmon River 3, Thousand Islands 1
Salmon River 0 3 0 – 3
Thousand Islands 0 0 1 – 1
Second Period: 1. SRC, Co. Cree (Showen, K. Cook), 10:14; 2. SRC, Chubb (T. Cook, L. Miller), 12:17; 3. SRC, A. Oakes (T. Cook), ppg, 14:16.
Third Period: 4. TI, Johnson (Wetterhan, Lynch), 9:28.
Goalies: R. Oakes (SRC), 20 saves; Hall (TI), 29 saves.
Records: Salmon River (5-7, 3-5 NAC), Thousand Islands (4-9, 2-6 NAC).
