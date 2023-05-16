The West Carthage Fire Department held a Last Call ceremony James ‘Spanky’ Rebb Jr. May 17, during a celebration of life at the station on High Street, West Carthage. Mr. Rebb, 60, of Carthage, died May 2. He had been a member of the West Carthage Fire Department and the Hornets drill team. He was awarded fireman of the year. Department Chaplain, Pastor Mike Ewing, and to Deputy Chaplain, Canon Sam Lundy, organized the farewell. The Carthage, Natural Bridge, Great Bend, Black River, Fort Drum, and Calcium fire departments along with the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and the West Carthage Police Department assisted with the services. The Last Call ceremony ended with, ‘Farewell Spanky, our friend… our family. Thank you for your dedication to our department and community. We’ll take it from here.’