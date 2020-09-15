POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam Interim Director of Athletics Mark Misiak has announced that Brianna Ferchen will be Potsdam softball’s new head coach.
In addition to becoming the fifth head coach in program history, Ferchen will also serve as assistant director of athletic communications. She replaces Jordan Ott ‘17 who accepted the position as head women’s hockey coach at King’s College this spring.
“I’m delighted that Brianna will be joining our staff and will be leading our softball program into the future,” Misiak said. “Her past experiences as both a student-athlete and coach in the SUNYAC will have prepared her well for this role. I’m excited for our softball student-athletes and our department as a whole. Brianna’s energy and enthusiasm is easily discernable.”
Ferchen spent last season as head coach at Plattsburgh State, as well as assisting the athletic communications office. Her lone season at the helm of the Cardinals was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She served as Plattsburgh’s assistant for the 2018-19 year.
Before joining the Cardinals, Ferchen was an assistant with SUNY Cortland’s softball program in 2016-17 and 2017-18, helping guide the Red Dragons to a SUNYAC title and an NCAA Division III Regional title in 2017. With Cortland, she worked with the outfielders, prepared fitness circuits during practice, scouted and recruited prospective student-athletes, scouted opponents, worked with hitters and oversaw the bat lists and bat checks.
Ferchen played four seasons for the College at Brockport, from 2012-15. She compiled .343 career batting average (144-for-420), knocked in 46 RBI and stole 71 bases as a Golden Eagle. Ferchen holds Brockport’s single-season and career records for stolen bases and stolen-base attempts. She earned All-SUNYAC status for the 2013 and 2014 campaigns, was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Scholar-Athlete in 2012 and was a member of the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2014.
As Potsdam’s assistant director of athletic communications, Ferchen will assist director Dan Bronson in all areas of the department’s coverage of the Bears’ 19 varsity programs.
Steve Pike ran the team from its inception in 2000 until 2004. Shannon Dillabough coached the Bears from 2005-14 and Nicole Yost was at the helm from 2015-18. Ott led the Bears in 2019 and 2020.
Ferchen holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise physiology from Brockport (2015) and a master’s in exercise science from Cortland (2018).
