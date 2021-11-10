Malone– Individuals without health insurance, or seeking to renew their coverage, will have an opportunity to meet with representatives of Fidelis Care next week, when the insurer’s mobile insurance enrollment office visits UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s campus.
Fidelis Care’s Streetside RV will be in the hospital’s main parking lot, in front of the Fisk Massey Building at 24 Fourth Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.16. Representatives from Fidelis Care will also be on-hand, the company said, to help individuals apply for or renew health insurance coverage, share information about benefits, and answer any questions.
