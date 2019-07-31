WATERTOWN — The fifth annual A Day in the Community is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Rock Church, Seaway Plaza, 22088 state Route 11, Watertown.
“Each year, we have more people come and we add more and more to it,” said Pastor Myron K. Jamerson.
The Rev. Mr. Jamerson created the event four years ago because he saw a need in the community. All things at the event — from clothing and furniture to blood pressure readings and hair cuts — are free. Previous events have allowed parents to obtain school clothes for their children and for others to furnish their apartments.
The event has also attracted more nonprofit organizations, where people can also learn about the services they offer. The Rev. Mr. Jamerson said that about 15 nonprofits are expected this year.
The Rock Church, located in the Seaway Plaza, receives donations throughout the year for A Day in the Community.
“The Urban Mission is one of our biggest supporters when it comes to donating to the event,” the Rev. Mr. Jamerson said.
If you have something to donate to A Day in the Community, it’s not too late. The Rev. Mr. Jamerson said items can be dropped off at the church.
Church members are also available to pick up donated items.
“We’ll pick up all the way until Friday,” the Rev. Mr. Jamerson said.
Those interested in providing donations should call the church at 315-921-1170. For donated clothing, the Rev. Mr. Jamerson has said its quality should be of “something that you would wear yourself.”
The event will also feature refreshments and entertainment.
The Rock Church’s first service was conducted in 2011 in the dining room of the Rev. Mr. Jamerson, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 after serving more than 22 years.
