DEPAUVILLE — The Carmen D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema at Depauville Free Library will conclude its 2019 season at 4 p.m. Saturday with the documentary “Following the Ninth.”
In the 2013 film, director Kerry Candaele focuses on four moments in global history where Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony rallied the oppressed or comforted those in mourning.
The films shown as part of the library program are free and open to the public.
Mr. Candaele, in his first outing as director, chose four points in history that match the drama and sweep of the music:
n At Tienanmen Square in 1989, students played the Ninth over loudspeakers as the army came in to crush their protests for freedom.
n In Chile, women under the Pinochet dictatorship sang the Ninth at torture prisons, and those inside took hope when they heard the music.
n A Christmas Day concert conducted by Leonard Bernstein in East Berlin after the wall came down in 1989.
n In Japan, where each December the Ninth, known as Daiku, is performed hundreds of times, often with 10,000 people in the chorus, took on added significance after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
For more information about this film or the Carmen’ D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema series, call Depauville Library, 32333 County Route 179, at 315-686-3299.
