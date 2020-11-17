Police log
Monday
Leisa Ward, 55, of Nicholville was located in Lawrence and charged by Malone Village Police with fleeing an officer and reckless driving. She was also charged with driving while intoxicated, her second conviction in the previous 10 years. The incident is pending investigation.
Jonathan Cage, 37, of Syracuse was charged by Malone Village Police with carrying a menacing weapon, two counts of criminal mischief with the intent to damage property, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
Tuesday
Timothy Ropas, 25, of Malone was charged by Malone Village Police with robbery, two counts of criminal mischief and violation of parole. Ropas is accused of stealing a phone from his victim after they tried calling 911 for help. He was arraigned in Bombay and held with no bail.
Rescue Calls
Monday
6:12 a.m., Malone to County Route 25; 6:29 a.m., Saranac Lake to Matthew Way; 6:39 a.m., Malone to Sawyer Ave.; 6:43 a.m., St. Regis Falls to South Main Street; 12:24 p.m., St. Regis Falls to Rivers Ave.; 12:32 p.m., Dickinson to Rivers Ave.; 3:32 p.m., St. Regis Falls to Rivers Ave.; 4:01 p.m., Moira to County Route 5.
Fire Calls
Monday
11:52 a.m., Tupper Lake to McLaughlin Ave., in response to an appliance fire; 12:57 p.m., Malone to West Main Street in response to an auto alarm; 1:34 p.m., Duane to County Route 26 in response to trees/wires down; 3:17 p.m., Owl’s Head/Mountain View to Beach Road in response to an auto alarm.
