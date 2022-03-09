Rescue log
Mar. 7
5:10 p.m. Westville to State Route 122; 6:16 p.m. Malone to State Route 30; 7:19 p.m. Westville to State Route 37; 8:22 p.m. Malone to Spring Flower Dr; 8:36 p.m. Foothills to Lewis Rd; 10:43 p.m. Saranac Lake to Whiteface Ln; 10:50 p.m. Tupper Lake to Facteau Ave
Mar. 8
1:19 a.m. St. Regis Falls to North Main St; 1:39 a.m. Dickinson to North Main St; 7:09 a.m. Tupper Lake to Depot St; 10:06 a.m. Tupper Lake to McLaughlin Ave; 11:48 a.m. Tupper Lake to Main St Piercefield; 12:09 p.m. Bangor to Elbow Rd; 2:12 p.m. Moira to Birch Ln; 2:22 p.m. Saranac Lake to Will Rogers Dr; 2:32 p.m. Bangor to County Route 32; 2:34 p.m. Malone to Sawyer Ave; 2:38 p.m. Moira to County Route 32; 3:21 p.m. Malone to State Route 11; 3:30 p.m. Foothills to State Route 11; 4:16 p.m. Malone to Sixth St; 4:16 p.m. Saranac Lake to Will Rogers Dr; 4:28 p.m. Fort Covington to Foster Rd
Fire calls
Mar. 8
5:03 a.m. Paul Smiths/Gabriels to Keese Mills Rd in response to trees/wires down; 5:40 a.m. Saranac Lake to State Route 3 in response to a motor vehicle accident; 5:40 a.m. Tupper Lake to State Route 30 in response to a motor vehicle accident; 7:36 a.m. Saranac Lake to Depot St in response to an advanced life services alarm; 8:18 a.m. Bangor to Gallop Rd in response to an automatic alarm
