Police log
Friday
n Owen Swamp, 19, of Fort Covington, was charged by state police with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Rescue log
Wednesday
7:56 p.m., St. Regis Falls to Spring Street; 8:17 p.m., Moira to Pearl Street; 9:56 p.m., Malone to County Route 25; 10:51 p.m., Malone to Webster Street; 11:20 p.m., Saranac Lake to Route 186; 11:58 p.m., Moira to Pine Street.
Thursday
4:19 a.m., Saranac Lake to Fletcher Farm Road; 6:54 a.m., Malone to Spaulding Avenue; 9:10 a.m., Fort Covington to Water Street; 9:53 a.m., Saranac Lake to Route 3; 10:01 a.m., Malone to Sixth Street; 2:09 p.m., Fort Covington to Quain Road; 4:56 p.m., Bangor to Route 11; 5:31 p.m., Hogansburg and Bombay to Route 37 in response to a motor vehicle accident; 5:46 p.m., Saranac Lake to Trudeau Road; 6:30 p.m., Tupper Lake to Wawbeek Avenue.
Fire log
Wednesday
8:55 p.m., Saranac Lake to Route 3 in response to smoky conditions.
Thursday
1:03 p.m., Tupper Lake to Route 30 in response to an auto alarm.
