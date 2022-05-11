Police log
April 28
n Brandi Perry, 28, of Malone, was charged by state police with assault.
May 7
n Jesse S. Ellison, 45, of Bangor, was charged by state police with grand larceny.
Rescue calls
May 8
5:29 p.m. Malone to Sawyer Avenue; 7:15 p.m. Foothills to County Route 33; 7:26 p.m. Malone to Frederick Street; 8:22 p.m. Constable to Route 30; 9:08 p.m. Fort Covington to Route 132; 9:41 p.m. Saranac Lake to Cliff Road; 9:49 p.m. St. Regis Falls to Rivers Avenue.
May 9
1:01 a.m. Saranac Lake to Will Rogers Drive; 6 a.m. Bangor to Route 11B; 6:02 a.m. Malone to Lesperance Lane; 7:34 a.m. Tupper Lake to Palmer Avenue; 8:18 a.m. Constable to Route 30; 9:16 a.m. Paul Smiths/Gabriels to Vosburgh Road; 9:40 a.m. Tupper Lake to Bellevue Terrace; 10:35 a.m. Tupper Lake to Little Wolf Road; 10:47 a.m. Fort Covington to Philips Road; 1:01 p.m. Moira to Patterson Road; 2:07 p.m. Malone to Sixth Street; 4:37 p.m. Bangor to Route 11.
Fire calls
May 10
3:13 p.m. Bombay to Route 95 in response to a wildland fire.
